The Prince Albert Police Service’s website has been hacked.

Police confirmed the hack Wednesday morning.

It’s not yet clear who is behind the hack, but the homepage showed a black screen reading, "Hacked by Team System Dz. I Love Islamic state.” There was also an accompanying audio track in Arabic.

The identity of Team System Dz is not yet clear and CTV is still working to confirm if it is genuinely pro-ISIS.

The police service says its IT staff are currently looking into the hack and that police operations are not affected.

The hack was removed from the website around 10 a.m. and replaced with a message reading, "Prince Albert Police Service's website will return shortly.”

