Prince Albert police launch new website after hack
A screen-captured image of the Prince Albert Police Service website on Nov. 8, 2017. (source: http://papolice.ca/)
CTV Prince Albert
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 9:35AM CST
The Prince Albert Police Service has launched a new website.
The launch was announced on Friday, two days after the service’s website was hacked.
A group sharing a pro-ISIS message replaced the service’s homepage with a black screen and a message reading “Hacked by Team System Dz. I Love Islamic state.”
According to the police, they had been in the process of developing a new website. The new site includes an interactive crime map and a responsive mobile site.
The Prince Albert police said no information or privacy breach occurred because of the hack.
