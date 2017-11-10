

CTV Prince Albert





The Prince Albert Police Service has launched a new website.

The launch was announced on Friday, two days after the service’s website was hacked.

A group sharing a pro-ISIS message replaced the service’s homepage with a black screen and a message reading “Hacked by Team System Dz. I Love Islamic state.”

According to the police, they had been in the process of developing a new website. The new site includes an interactive crime map and a responsive mobile site.

The Prince Albert police said no information or privacy breach occurred because of the hack.