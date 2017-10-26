PotashCorp reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, sales up
Jochen Tilk, president and CEO of PotashCorp, speaks to shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., on May 15, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 11:31AM CST
SASKATOON -- Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. says it earned $53 million in its latest quarter, down from $81 million a year ago, as it works to close its merger with Agrium Inc.
Chief executive Jochen Tilk says the company has obtained regulatory approvals in four jurisdictions with only the U.S. and China remaining.
Tilk says the company still expects to close the deal by the end of the year.
The company says the profit amounted to six cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 10 cents per share a year ago.
Sales in the quarter totalled $1.23 billion, up from $1.14 billion.
PotashCorp (TSX:POT) and Agrium (TSX:AGU) announced a deal to merge last year.
The combined company, to be named Nutrien, will have its official head office in Saskatoon while keeping a corporate office in Agrium's home city of Calgary.
