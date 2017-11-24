Police searching for two men after early morning stabbing
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 6:15AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 6:21AM CST
A 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot outside of a business on the 2400 block of Eigth Street East. The Saskatoon Police Service is now searching for two black men believed to be involved in the altercation. The suspects were believed to be driving a newer black SUV type vehicle.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
