

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are searching for three suspects from three different incidents overnight who have evaded arrest.

In the first incident on Friday evening just before 8:30 p.m., an officer located a vehicle with a stolen licence plate. The officer followed the suspects’ vehicle travelling southbound on Avenue P to 11th Street while waiting for backup. The vehicle fled eastbound on 11th Street after the police car turned on its emergency lights. The suspects’ vehicle began to head northbound on Avenue H, but police stopped its pursuit due to risk to the public.

In the second incident, on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle was seen ignoring a red light at 22nd Street and Dalmeny Road. When the officer made an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver fled westbound on 22nd Street. The office stopped the pursuit due to the high speed of the suspect’s vehicle.

In the third incident on Saturday morning just after 2:00 a.m., police saw what they are calling a suspicious vehicle at Lorne Avenue and Melville Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled northbound on Lorne Street. The suspect’s vehicle then headed westbound on Ruth Street at a high speed, which prompted police to stop their pursuit due to the risk to public safety.

Saskatoon Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).