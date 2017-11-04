

CTV Saskatoon





Police discovered a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at a home in the 200 block of Avenue V south just before 6:00 a.m. this morning.

The victim was shot with a small caliber firearm, according to police. He was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect has not been identified, but police believe the individual is known to the victim.

The Targeted Enforcement Unit has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon Police 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).