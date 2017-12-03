A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing on the 2300 block of 33rd Street West in Saskatoon shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 47-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times by two suspects who fled the scene, according to police. The suspects are described as a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing black clothing and a female, 5 feet tall, in a burgundy coat.

EMS transported the victim to hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.