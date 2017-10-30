Police release sketch of man wanted in Friday morning highway shooting
Composite sketch of a man believed to have shot at a police officer on Highway 11 on Oct. 27. (SUPPLIED)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 9:33AM CST
Police have now released a sketch of a man they believe to be the person who shot at police on Friday morning.
Around 4:00 a.m. on Oct. 27, an RCMP member pulled over on Highway 11 near Osler to check a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road with no lights on.
Someone inside the black Cadillac CTS shot at the officer.
The police officer was not injured and the car fled towards Saskatoon on Highway 11.
Police still have not located the car and they say the man in the drawing should not be approached.
The man is described as black, approximately 6' tall with a slim build and high cheekbones.
Anyone with information about the man or the car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or your local RCMP detachment.
