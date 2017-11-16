

Police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store at knife point early Thursday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service received a report of a robbery just after 12:30 a.m. at a business on the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive. The man was able to take a small amount of liquor. No one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as Indigenous, in his mid to late 30’s, 5’7” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up and fled the area on a bicycle.

No arrests have been made yet. If you have any information, you’rebeing asked to callthe Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.