Lloydminster RCMP and Alberta police have charged 22 people and laid 83 total charges in a drug investigation that began two weeks ago.

On Nov. 23, Mounties executed two search warrants in Lloydminster. The first was on the 4700 block of 43rd Street and the second was on the 5600 block of 43rd Street. Around $35,000 in stolen property was seized, including guns and drugs, according to police. Several people were arrested during the search.

Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers commended the RCMP efforts and any residents who may have reported information to police.

“I think our community residents are speaking out. They're providing information and tips to the RCMP as best they can, and it's a combined effort of everybody trying to make our community safer and a better place to live,” Aalbers said.

Thirteen of the 22 people have so far been arrested, and police have issued warrants for the arrests of the other nine.

The 83 charges include trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, according to RCMP. Other charges include the possession of stolen property, proceeds of crime, gun offences, personation, resist to arrest, and failure to comply.

Aalbers noted economics may be playing a part in recent crimes in the city.

“Certainly we have gone through a time where we were very busy, wages were really good and people could find work, and if they had a drug addiction, they were able to secure reasonable funding without too much trouble,” he said.

“The economics of the day have changed. People are having a tougher time finding income, so they’re resorting to crime to pay for their habits.”

Court dates for the arrested will take place over the next several months in Alberta and Saskatchewan provincial courts. RCMP say the investigation, which involves Mounties and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, is ongoing and more charges are expected.