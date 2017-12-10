Police investigating two-vehicle collision
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 7:13PM CST
A person was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning, after a crash in Saskatoon.
Police say it happened around 10:54 a.m., on the southbound exit ramp from Attridge Drive to Circle Drive East. A driver traveling southbound from Attridge Drive, pulled over onto the shoulder of the off ramp and stopped in order to use a handheld device. A vehicle following behind did not have enough room to pass and hit the stopped vehicle.
The lone occupant of the parked vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the second vehicle was unharmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
