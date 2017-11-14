Police investigating fifth homicide of 2017 after shooting victim dies in hospital
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 5:38PM CST
Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after a man shot earlier this month died in hospital.
Police say the 30-year-old, who officers discovered Nov. 4 with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at a home on the 200 block of Avenue V South, died in hospital Saturday.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday, and major crimes police, alongside other Saskatoon police units, are investigating the death.
Police said in a news release the day of the shooting the man was shot with a small-calibre gun. A suspect has yet to be identified, but police said investigators believe he and the victim were known to each other.
