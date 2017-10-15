

Saskatoon police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was robbed in the 2000 block L S just after 5:00 a.m.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his hands from a knife during the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

A short time later a 26-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were taken into custody. Charges include robbery with violence, obstruction, and party to the offence of robbery with violence.

A justice of the peace was set to see both suspects on Sunday. It is believed the victim and 15-year-old female suspect know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.