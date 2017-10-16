Police cruiser crashes on Idylwyld Freeway exit
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits damaged after cashing into a light pole on an Idylwyld Freeway exit early Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (Janella Hamilton/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 3:30PM CST
A Saskatoon police cruiser crashed into a light pole on an Idylwyld Freeway exit early Monday morning.
The officer crashed into the light pole and guard rail on the Eighth Street exit ramp, off the freeway, at about 6:30 a.m. The officer, who suffered minor injuries, was responding to a break-and-enter call, according to police.
Police said the driver lost control.
Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews cleared the scene.
