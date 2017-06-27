Saskatoon police Chief Clive Weighill is retiring.

The chief notified the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners at a meeting Tuesday he plans to retire Oct. 1.

“I wish to thank the Board of Police Commissioners, both past and present, for their support and advice during my 11 year tenure,” Weighill said in a media release from the police board.

“In relation to the sworn and civilian members of the Saskatoon Police Service it would be impossible to find a better or more committed group of people to work with.”

The police board will begin searching for a new chief immediately.