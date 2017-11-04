

CTV Saskatoon





Snowy conditions made for a challenging drive in Saskatoon on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 16 collisions, two of those collisions causing serious injuries, in the city between 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Environment Canada forecasts periods of snow throughout Saturday, with a chance of flurries on Sunday.

Crews are working to keep driving lanes clear on Circle Drive and high-traffic streets, according to a statement from the City of Saskatoon. After the snowfall ends, a 72-hour priority street clean-up is set to begin, consisting of plowing, grading and sanding.

Police ask the public to be cautious on roads covered in snow and ice, and to allow extra travelling time.