Police caution drivers amid snowfall
Snow and ice contributed to 16 collisions in Saskatoon between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 10:56AM CST
Snowy conditions made for a challenging drive in Saskatoon on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Emergency crews responded to 16 collisions, two of those collisions causing serious injuries, in the city between 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
Environment Canada forecasts periods of snow throughout Saturday, with a chance of flurries on Sunday.
Crews are working to keep driving lanes clear on Circle Drive and high-traffic streets, according to a statement from the City of Saskatoon. After the snowfall ends, a 72-hour priority street clean-up is set to begin, consisting of plowing, grading and sanding.
Police ask the public to be cautious on roads covered in snow and ice, and to allow extra travelling time.
