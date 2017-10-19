A report reviewing unfounded sexual assault files from 2011 to 2016 in Saskatoon was tabled for the city’s board of police commissioners Thursday.

The report was conducted by retired Insp. Shelley Ballard following series of articles released by the Globe and Mail earlier this year. The articles looked at how police agencies across Canada handled sexual assault investigations and questioned why sexual assault files were concluded as “unfounded” at a higher rate than other offences.

Ballard obtained a total of 284 unfounded files — most investigating sexual assault allegations but some also looking at allegations of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, luring and other offences — over the past six years. In her review, she found that 233 of those files (82.05 per cent) were “clearly” unfounded.

Ballard noted that unfounded cases fit into four main categories. A case is determined to be unfounded if it is consensual, if the complaint was false, if there is a duplicate file of the report, and if there was no offence made. Two files from 2011, Ballard found, had been coded incorrectly. Offences did occur in the cases, the report stated.

Saskatoon police have now recommended a new category for filing sexual assaults called “founded/unable to proceed with charges.” Superintendent Dave Haye says the hope is to make this a national standard due to so many cases being so unclear.

“The story has kind of been sent out there right now that we don’t believe victims,” Haye said. “Well, we do believe victims and what this category allows us to do is to say, ‘Yes, we believe you, and yes, we’re going to code the file like we believe you when we submit it for statistical gathering.’”

Maygen Kardash, a Saskatoon woman who says she was sexually assaulted, feels that police are doing what they can to investigate. Her file, like many others, was unfounded by police, but she hopes more people in the city will step up and help.

“It's a systemic issue, you know. It's a societal problem,” Kardash said. “People in power need to stand up and take action for those who lack that power.

The report concluded on a note highlighting the complexity of sexual assault investigations.

“After her review of these files Retired Inspector Ballard was reminded of how complex and intricate the investigation of sexual assault files can be,” the report reads. “Often when people think ‘sexual assault’ their mind immediately goes to the worst case scenario of violent rape. These were not, with very few exceptions, the types of files under review.”

Ballard’s report also noted third party complaints, issues of intent, consent, age of complainant, age difference between the complainant and the alleged suspect, and position of trust played a large role in files being cleared as unfounded. These conditions along with duplicate files and false complaints were noted as reasons why a majority of sexual assault files are determined to be unfounded.

The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners has now asked for a new report on additional sex assault training opportunities for police investigators and patrol members.