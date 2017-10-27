Saskatoon Police arrested a 39-year-old man for driving while disqualified early Friday morning.

Police say an officer stopped a vehicle driving erratically near 20th Street and Avenue X just after 12:15 a.m. The registered owner of the vehicle was disqualified from driving. When police tried to pull him over, the driver fled.

An officer pursued the car southbound on Avenue X to 18th Street. The car then became stuck when it drove over a curb at Avenue Q.

Police arrested the lone occupant of the car. He will appear in court Friday morning and is charged with Evading Police, Dangerous Driving, and Driving While Disqualified.