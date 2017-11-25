

CTV Saskatoon





Police in Saskatoon arrested five suspected impaired drivers in five separate incidents – including two collisions – between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

It started just before 7 p.m. on Friday, when police received a call reporting a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive. The person who made the call was able to follow the vehicle until officers managed to stop it at Avenue P and 19th Street, according to police. The 50-year-old man faces impaired driving charges.

At 12:30 a.m., police were called to a collision on 8th Street. Police said a vehicle travelling westbound ran into the back of a vehicle stopped at a red light at Clarence Avenue. There were no injuries, but police charged a 29-year-old man for impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer test.

About an hour later, officers spotted a vehicle driving unusually in the area of 33rd Street West and Catherwood Drive. Police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man for impaired driving.

Residents called police to Valens Drive just after 3:20 a.m., reporting a truck racing around the area. It eventually struck a curb and the rear truck cap fell off, according to police. A 21-year-old man faces impaired driving charges.

Minutes after that call, police responded to a collision at Junor Avenue at 33rd Street. A northbound vehicle struck a cab at a traffic light, police said. There were no injuries, but the 27-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving. He was also held in custody due to “other factors.” A court appearance was set for Saturday.