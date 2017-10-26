Person of interest identified after threat prompts school lockdowns
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 12:14PM CST
Investigators have identified a person of interest after a voicemail threat prompted perimeter lockdowns at several Saskatoon schools Wednesday, police say.
Staff at King George Community School, on the 700 block of Avenue K South, notified police of the threat at around 8:30 a.m. The school was locked down for the day and nearby schools — Princess Alexandra, St. John, St. Mary’s and Pleasant Hill — were locked down for a brief period in the morning.
Few other details on the threat or the person of interest have been released by police.
No one was injured in the incident.
