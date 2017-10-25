Perimeter lockdown issued at Saskatoon school after voicemail threat
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:20AM CST
King George Community School in Saskatoon has been placed in perimeter lockdown after a threat was received via voicemail.
Officials at the school, which is on the 700 block of Avenue K South, notified police of the threat around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police are not releasing the nature of the threat to the public.
As a precaution, four other schools were placed in perimeter lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.
No one has been injured as a result of this incident.
