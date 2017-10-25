Perimeter lockdown at Saskatoon school to be lifted at day's end
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:20AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 3:29PM CST
A perimeter lockdown at Saskatoon’s King George Community School will be lifted at the end of Wednesday’s school day following a threat received via voicemail, police say.
Officers have been on scene since officials at the school, which is on the 700 block of Avenue K South, notified police of the threat around 8:30 a.m.
Police are still investigating and not releasing the nature of the threat to the public.
As a precaution, Princess Alexanda School, St. John School, St. Mary's School and Pleasant Hill School were placed in perimeter lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.
No one has been injured as a result of this incident.
