

CTV Saskatoon





An 89-year-old Saskatoon woman is dead after a crash on Preston Avenue South.

The woman, a pedestrian, was walking westbound across Preston Avenue at East Drive late Friday afternoon when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle was being driven by a 71-year-old man, according to police.

Officers and emergency crews were still on scene as of 7 p.m. and police said they expect traffic restrictions to remain in place for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.