Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Avenue
Emergency crews respond after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Saskatoon's Preston Avenue South on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 7:20PM CST
An 89-year-old Saskatoon woman is dead after a crash on Preston Avenue South.
The woman, a pedestrian, was walking westbound across Preston Avenue at East Drive late Friday afternoon when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.
The vehicle was being driven by a 71-year-old man, according to police.
Officers and emergency crews were still on scene as of 7 p.m. and police said they expect traffic restrictions to remain in place for several hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
