Pedestrian killed in crash in northern Sask.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 10:52AM CST
A 62-year-old man from Southend, Sask., has died after a crash early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 102, about two kilometers north of Brabant Lake, Sask., at 2:53 a.m. on Sunday.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
