

CTV Saskatoon





A 35-year-old woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Laurier Drive just after 12:00 a.m. The woman was hit by a westbound vehicle while trying to cross the road, police said in a news release.

Traffic was restricted while police investigated and has since reopened. No charges have been laid in the collision.