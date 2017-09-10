Pedestrian hospitalized after crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, September 10, 2017 11:05AM CST
A 35-year-old woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Laurier Drive just after 12:00 a.m. The woman was hit by a westbound vehicle while trying to cross the road, police said in a news release.
Traffic was restricted while police investigated and has since reopened. No charges have been laid in the collision.
