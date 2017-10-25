

CTV Prince Albert





A pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi on Highway 11 near Prince Albert early Wednesday morning.

The semi was travelling northbound on the highway approximately 10 kilometres south of Prince Albert around 1:30 a.m. when it hit the man.

The driver of the semi waited on scene for police to arrive.

The northbound portion of the highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but re-opened around 8:30.