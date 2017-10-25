Pedestrian dies after collision with semi early Wednesday morning
CTV Prince Albert
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 9:56AM CST
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi on Highway 11 near Prince Albert early Wednesday morning.
The semi was travelling northbound on the highway approximately 10 kilometres south of Prince Albert around 1:30 a.m. when it hit the man.
The driver of the semi waited on scene for police to arrive.
The northbound portion of the highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but re-opened around 8:30.
More Stories
- Perimeter lockdown issued at Saskatoon school after voicemail threat
- Search continues for escaped Saskatoon Correctional inmate
- Husband of murdered Sask. Party finance director sentenced to life in prison
- Pedestrian dies after collision with semi early Wednesday morning
- Special weather statement in effect for southern & central Sask. 1
- Early-morning kitchen fire causes $50,000 in damages
- Bank of Canada holds rate, suggests more hikes likely at more-cautious pace 2
- Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89 1