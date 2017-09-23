

CTV Saskatoon





A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 7 just east of Range Road 3064 Saturday morning.

Warman RCMP responded to the collision just after 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, RCMP located a man from the Saskatoon area who had been hit by a north-bound semi-trailer unit.

In a press release, RCMP said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was confirmed deceased.

Saskatoon Police and EMS assisted RCMP on scene.

Traffic on Highway 7 was restricted for several hours, but has since fully re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.