Pedestrian dead after collision west of Saskatoon
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 5:55PM CST
A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 7 just east of Range Road 3064 Saturday morning.
Warman RCMP responded to the collision just after 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, RCMP located a man from the Saskatoon area who had been hit by a north-bound semi-trailer unit.
In a press release, RCMP said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was confirmed deceased.
Saskatoon Police and EMS assisted RCMP on scene.
Traffic on Highway 7 was restricted for several hours, but has since fully re-opened.
The investigation is ongoing.
