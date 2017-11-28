Passenger injured in Nov. 19 crash dies in hospital
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 10:23AM CST
A man injured in a crash more than a week ago has died in hospital, Saskatoon police say.
The 56-year-old was a passenger in a car hit by a truck Nov. 19 at Circle Drive West and Avenue C North. Police say the truck, which was heading eastbound on Circle Drive, ran a red light before striking the car.
The car’s passenger and driver were both taken to hospital with what emergency crews at the time believed were non-life-threatening injuries, but, on Saturday, the passenger died in hospital, according to police. The death was a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The truck’s driver was uninjured and charged with disobeying a red light following the collision.
Officers are still investigating.
