A passenger in a vehicle that rammed an RCMP cruiser before an officer shot and killed the driver is facing charges.

Mounties say the 28-year-old woman is charged with possessing property obtained by crime in connection with the police pursuit in North Battleford.

The chase started when RCMP received a call Saturday night about a male being shot at by some people in a vehicle.

Police found and chased the vehicle, which they say rammed an RCMP vehicle.

The vehicle was immobilized, police say, and an officer shot and wounded the driver of the suspect vehicle in what police describe as a "response to the driver's actions."

"Life-saving measures were immediately provided by RCMP members until local EMS arrived and took over. However, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the driver was pronounced deceased while en route to hospital," RCMP Chief Superintendent Maureen Levy told reporters at a news conference in Regina on Sunday morning.

Brydon Bryce Whitstone of Onion Lake, Sask., has been identified by police as the man who died.

The woman facing charges — the second suspect in the vehicle, according to police — suffered minor injuries in the pursuit. She was taken to hospital but was later released into police custody.

One RCMP officer also suffered minor injuries, received medical attention in hospital, and has since been released.

Regina city police have been called in to investigate how the Mounties handled the incident, and Levy said RCMP have also requested the Saskatchewan justice ministry appoint an independent observer.

Levy wouldn't provide any further details on the pursuit, the ramming of the police cruiser, or the shooting, noting the investigation is now in the hands of Regina police.

Levy would not say how many shots were fired or if Whitstone was known to police, stressing that such questions will be investigated by police from Regina.

The woman in the vehicle was also charged with robbery and breaching a conditional sentence order. The charges are unrelated to Saturday’s events, according to police.

