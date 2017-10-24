

CTV Saskatoon





A woman arrested at the scene of a fatal police shooting in North Battleford appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Amanda Wahobin, the passenger in the car driven by Brydon Bryce Whitstone during a chase with RCMP over the weekend, appeared in provincial court. She’s charged with possessing property obtained by crime in relation to the police pursuit, as well as offences — robbery and breaching a conditional sentence order — unrelated to the chase.

The chase started Saturday night after police received a call about a male being shot at by some people in a vehicle.

RCMP say officers found and chased the car, which was immobilized after it rammed a police vehicle. An officer then shot and wounded the driver, 22-year-old Whitstone, in what police describe as a "response to the driver's actions."

Whitstone, who is from Onion Lake, Sask., died en route to hospital. Wahobin, a 28-year-old mother, suffered minor injuries in the pursuit and was taken to hospital before she was released into police custody.

Her father, who spoke with CTV News on Tuesday, said she has a criminal past, but hasn’t been involved with any incidents as serious as Saturday’s events. He said he’s shocked by the incident and isn’t sure of the connection between his daughter and Whitstone.

One RCMP officer also suffered minor injuries, but has since been released from hospital.

RCMP Chief Superintendent Maureen Levy said Sunday morning Regina city police have been called in to investigate how Mounties handled the call. RCMP have also requested the Saskatchewan justice ministry appoint an independent observer.

She did not provide any further details on the pursuit, the ramming of the police cruiser, or the shooting, noting the investigation is now in the hands of Regina police. She also did not say how many shots were fired or if Whitstone was known to police, stressing that such questions will be investigated by police from Regina.

Justice ministry spokesperson Drew Wilby explained at the news conference that when an independent observer is requested, the ministry appoints someone such as a former police officer.

"This individual will not be connected to the RCMP," he said.

The observer will then file a report with the Ministry of Justice, Wilby said.

Whitstone’s brother, Landin Blanko, claimed in an interview with CTV on Monday that RCMP were chasing the wrong car. Police did not provide comment following the interview.

--- based on reporting from CTV's Mark Villani with files from The Canadian Press