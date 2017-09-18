

The Kraft Heinz Project Play winner has been announced, and Saskatoon’s Optimist Hill came up just short.

The campaign to revamp the city’s Diefenbaker Hill, which was one of four finalists in the competition for $250,000, lost to a proposed recreation park in Goderich, Ont.

Voting took place Sept. 8 and 9.

The Optimist Hill campaign, which is hoping to see a winter and summer recreational park built at Diefenbaker Hill, still took home $20,000 as one of the four finalists.

The project aims to bring tube lanes, a snowboard run, a climbing wall, bike trails, zip lining and other activities to Diefenbaker Park.