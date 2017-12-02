Officials say operations are back to normal after an uncontrolled release of steam was reported Friday night at a Husky well site near Vawn, Sask.

A release from the Saskatchewan Government, says it was successfully shut down overnight, with air monitoring on site throughout the entire process.

No release of hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) was recorded. There was no danger to the public.

Husky will be executing clean-up plans, and will assess the volumes of the release. A cause is still being determined.