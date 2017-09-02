One man in life-threatening condition after being hit by car
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 10:28AM CST
A 23-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a car Friday night.
The Saskatoon Police Service responded shortly before 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of Clarence Avenue and 8th Street. The man was transported to hospital by EMS in serious condition.
Both the northbound and southbound traffic lanes of Clarence Avenue and 9th Street were closed for several hours while officers with the collision analyst unit investigated the incident.
Clarence Avenue has since re-opened and traffic is flowing normally.
