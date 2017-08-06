

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a 26-year-old man after a stand-off early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., police received a call of a man who had barricaded himself in a home in the 800 block of 33rd Street West. Police say the man unlawfully confined another man for a short period of time.

The victim was able to escape unharmed, however the suspect remained inside the home for another five hours. Police were able to arrest the suspect without incident shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say the man is facing charges of assault and unlawful confinement, with weapons charges pending.

The area has since been cleared by officers and traffic is flowing normally again.