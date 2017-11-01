

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man is dead after a head-on crash just east of the city.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 5, about 15 kilometres east of Saskatoon, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. A westbound car and a gravel truck collided, according to RCMP.

Cpl. Doug Green said on scene police do not yet know the cause of the crash, but noted the highway was slippery at the time of the collision. He said the westbound car spun out and into the path of the gravel truck.

Both vehicles collided in the westbound lane and spun off into the highway’s north ditch, Green said.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle died in Royal University Hospital. The gravel truck’s driver, also male, was uninjured.

Highway 5 was temporarily closed after the collision.