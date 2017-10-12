One man has been arrested in connection with an incident that began in Edmonton and has prompted a heavy police presence in Saskatchewan’s Paynton and Maidstone region, RCMP say.

The man was taken into custody Thursday morning in the Maidstone area, police said in a news release. Officers are still searching for a second man, who investigators believe is travelling on foot.

It’s believed the investigation is connected to two carjacking cases in the Edmonton area early Thursday morning, but Saskatchewan RCMP are not yet confirming the nature of the Edmonton incident.

Alberta RCMP officers in Strathcona County were notified by police in Edmonton around 12:30 a.m. to watch out for a black Ford Fusion that was involved in an armed carjacking in the city.

Around the same time, RCMP officers were responding to a report of shots fired in Alberta’s Sherwood Park, at the Holiday Inn Express on Broadmoor Boulevard. A man was found at that scene suffering from gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck. He was sent to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About five minutes later, another armed carjacking occurred at the Flying J gas station. Police in Alberta confirm the black Ford Fusion was involved, a shotgun was produced and a black Chrysler 300 was stolen. Both vehicles then left the scene.

Shortly after, a black Ford Fusion was discovered on fire near Highway 16 and Range Road 195, east of Edmonton. The Chrysler 300 was spotted heading east through the Vegreville area and later found by police in Saskatchewan.

Leslie Checkosis, from the Little Pine First Nation in Saskatchewan, told CTV he was driving on Highway 16 to Saskatoon around 8 a.m. Thursday when an RCMP officer stopped him and told him to take a different route.

“A truck with one officer in it and it was parked right at the cross road,” Checkosis said. “We had to stop and when he came out to talk with us, he had an assault rifle with him.”

At least two schools in the area — Chief Little Pine School and Chief Poundmaker School — were locked down, and the lobby of the Paynton post office was locked because of the incident.

RCMP are searching farm yards and acreages near the communities of Paynton and Maidstone — both located on Highway 16, northwest of North Battleford.

No charges have been laid.

The public is asked to report suspicious activity but not to approach any suspicious vehicles or people. A news release Thursday morning from Saskatchewan RCMP said individuals involved in the incident may be armed and are considered dangerous.

--- with files from CTV Edmonton’s Julia Parrish