

CTV Saskatoon





An RCMP officer who turned murder suspect Tyler Hurd over to Saskatoon police testified Tuesday that Hurd confessed while in his police cruiser to killing Cynthia Crampton.

Const. Tyler Busch took the stand at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on day two of Hurd’s first-degree murder trial.

Hurd is accused of killing 55-year-old Crampton. The mother of two’s body was found in her Stonebridge neighbourhood basement suite on June 3, 2016.

Busch told court police received information shortly before midnight June 5, 2016, that Hurd and Tammy Poffley — who at the time were both wanted in connection with Crampton’s death — were seen at a restaurant in Asquith.

Responding police, including Busch, managed to take Poffley into custody, but Hurd fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers eventually arrested Hurd in a field near Asquith, at which point Busch began transporting him to the custody of Saskatoon police.

“He didn’t seem overly upset or distraught or excited,” Busch testified. “It was just like having a normal conversation with someone.”

Busch said Hurd admitted to the killing. According to the police officer, Hurd told him he first tried to kill Crampton by hitting her in the head with a hammer.

“He was surprised that didn’t kill her right away,” Busch said. “He ended up strangling her.”

He took about 30 minutes to kill her, Busch testified Hurd told him.

The murder suspect also said he had spent about one and a half days thinking about the killing, according to Busch. He told Busch that Crampton asked him to have sex with her but he turned her down. He said he felt she was a bad person.

He also told Busch he was a meth and prescription pill user.

The conversation was not recorded. Busch told court he was unable to record the conversation because he was driving, but said he took notes once he turned Hurd over to Saskatoon police Sgt. Jason Worobec.

Worobec also took the stand Tuesday and video of Hurd in the back of Worobec’s police cruiser was played in court.

“I’m basically going to tell you guys what happened. It’s pretty cut and dry,” Hurd states on video.

At various points Worobec reminds Hurd that he’s being recorded and that what he says can be used as evidence in court. He also asks if Hurd wants a lawyer. Hurd said he didn’t, according to Worobec.

The police officer testified Hurd confessed to the killing. Because that portion of the video is inaudible, Worobec read his notes to the jury.

“I did it. I killed Cindy,” Hurd said, according to Worobec. Crampton went by Cindy.

Worobec testified Hurd told him he didn’t regret the killing and he asked how long a sentence for pre-meditated murder can hold.

Court heard Monday Crampton was found face down in the bathroom of her suite wrapped in towels, some of which were soaked in blood. A hammer, with what appeared to be dried blood on the head, was found by police underneath one of the towels.

One of Crampton’s daughters, Kara Leftley, who testified in court Tuesday, found the body.

“I was kind of nervous at first. I didn’t really know what I was going to find,” she told court.

She said she hit something when she tried to open the bathroom door.

“It was just like a thud, like something just hit something cold.”

She believes she had a panic attack when calling 911.

“I think I was having a panic attack because the person on the phone was saying, ‘It’s OK. You’re OK. Do you have anyone there with you?’” Leftley said.

Three leather straps that matched a purse and a towel rod were also entered as evidence Monday.

Court was also shown a wooden board, with a note penciled into it, found on a bed in the basement suite. The note said, “I’m going to do what I’ve said I would for a long time” and “brutally kill” Cindy by slitting her neck. The writer said they were asked to leave when they told Cindy they wouldn’t have sex with her. The note is addressed to a Tammy and the writer apologizes for abandoning her and says they love her.

Police also seized an abandoned car and found jewelry, clothing and a bag containing Crampton’s identification. Officers seized a bank receipt from June 1, 2016, showing approximately $1,400 being deposited by cheque, then a similar amount being withdrawn.

Another note was seized by police that wrote drugs led the writer to being homeless without friends and family. The note read, “I just had the nicest calm feeling come over me. As it stands, I’m wanted for murder.”

The note went on to say the writer is capable of highly pre-mediated murder and said “The murder is so easy to figure out and prove that it’s no doubt they know 100 per cent was me. Lol (sic).”

Hurd’s trial is scheduled to last two weeks.