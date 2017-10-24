The Mayor of North Battleford is speaking out for the first time since a police-involved shooting Saturday night in the west-central Saskatchewan city.

Mayor Ryan Bater said he accepts assurances from Battlefords RCMP that there is no threat to public safety after violence over the weekend.

Bater spoke with CTV News at a council meeting regarding policing in North Battleford on Monday night. The topic was already scheduled before the RCMP-involved shooting, but the Mayor said he does not expect the incident to affect city services.

Bater added that his thoughts are with the police officers involved in the shooting and he hopes they get the services they need. “We are not used to this kind of incident,” he said. “We are not used to this kind of activity and it is certainly out of the ordinary for North Battleford so we’re concerned for that kind of activity.”

The City of North Battleford says it is committed to addressing issues related to crime.