No injuries after SUV slams into shopping plaza
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 6:30PM CST
An SUV caused major damage to a shopping plaza at 51st Street and Faithful Avenue after driving into one of its walls on Saturday morning.
Police say no one was injured after a man in his 70s hit the gas pedal instead of the break while trying to park.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to police. A witness described hearing a loud noise at the time of the crash
Charges have been laid under the Traffic Safety Act.
