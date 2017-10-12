

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire at an attached garage on Wednesday night.

Crews arrived to #506-315 Kloppenburg Link around 9:00 p.m. The fire department dispatched three engine companies, an aerial ladder truck, and rescue trucks. Firefighters attacked the blaze aggressively from the outside and had the fire under control in 30 minutes.

No one was found inside the home and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental and damage is estimated to be $150,000.