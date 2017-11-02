There was no carbon monoxide detector installed in the Saskatoon apartment where a woman was found dead on Wednesday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

Police can’t confirm whether the 41-year-old woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the Avenue R South apartment.

But investigators found elevated carbon monoxide levels in the privately-owned building.

In 2008, Saskatchewan adopted a building code to make it mandatory for new homes to be fitted with carbon monoxide detectors.

Owners of buildings constructed prior to 2008, like the 342 Ave. R South apartment, do not have to adhere to a standard to have the detectors.

“I would anticipate that due to our climate and the information I’m getting from the code writers, there will most likely come a day when installing a carbon monoxide detector will be retroactive in all residential homes,” Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger said.

Investigators also blamed an unmaintained boiler and deteriorated chimney for the accumulation of carbon monoxide in the apartment building.

“There was a leak [in the boiler] that allowed the carbon monoxide to leave its containment area, that is dedicated to exhausting it to the exterior, that allowed it to accumulate in the interior of the building,” Rodger told CTV News.

The building remains vacant until heat and hot water services are restored.

An autopsy is scheduled on Thursday to determine the woman’s cause of death.