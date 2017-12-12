Holiday shoppers will soon be able to jingle all the way to the mall until Boxing Day.

The Jingle Bell Express is set to travel between Confederation Mall, Lawson Heights Mall, Centre Mall and Market Mall every hour.

“It means customers will have access without the stress of parking and traffic,” said Jim McDonald, director of Saskatoon Transit.

The new service costs $3 and runs on weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If shoppers spend 90 minutes or less in the mall, the transfer between malls is free.

“If it works well we’ll try and look at it again next year. We may end up looking at how this affects the rest of the service. If it’s very popular we may look at doing this outside the Christmas season as well,” McDonald said.

The first Jingle Bell Express will run Wednesday evening.