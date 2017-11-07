

Cory Coleman, CTV Saskatoon





The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital is getting an addition thanks to a $1-million donation.

Gord and Barb Broda made the donation, along with the Casimir and Marie Broda Family Foundation, which will go towards a spiritual space.

“It is with graciousness and pride that we make this contribution to the children’s hospital. We have had the pleasure and privilege of working in every corner of this great province and we have been blessed with many years of success,” stated the Broda family in a news release.

“We are proud of our Saskatchewan roots and know that this new children’s hospital will be a tremendous benefit to our province and the generations that follow us,” they added.

The space will be located on the main floor of the hospital and will be accessible 24-hours a day.

It will accommodate multi-faith worship and includes additional ventilation for ceremonies such as smudging and pipe ceremonies.

The space will also have natural wood elements, cushions for kneeling and praying, as well as flexible seating.

It will accommodate individuals, families, gatherings and group ceremonies when the hospital opens, which is scheduled for 2019.