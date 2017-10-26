

CTV Saskatoon





Jagmeet Singh is in Saskatoon today.

The new federal NDP leader will be speaking to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations legislative assembly at TCU Place at 1 p.m.

The visit is part of Singh’s first cross-country tour as leader.

Singh, 38, was elected leader Oct. 1 and became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party.

He was a provincial politician in Ontario, representing the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton, until recently resigning his seat.

He does not yet hold a federal seat in the House of Commons and has indicated he may not seek one until the next election in 2019.

--- with files from The Canadian Press