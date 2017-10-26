NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking in Saskatoon
Jagmeet Singh listens a speech before the announcement he won the first ballot in the NDP leadership race to be elected the leader of the federal New Democrats in Toronto on Sunday, October 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 11:52AM CST
Jagmeet Singh is in Saskatoon today.
The new federal NDP leader will be speaking to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations legislative assembly at TCU Place at 1 p.m.
The visit is part of Singh’s first cross-country tour as leader.
Singh, 38, was elected leader Oct. 1 and became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party.
He was a provincial politician in Ontario, representing the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton, until recently resigning his seat.
He does not yet hold a federal seat in the House of Commons and has indicated he may not seek one until the next election in 2019.
--- with files from The Canadian Press
