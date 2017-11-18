NDP caucus asking for Minister Eyre's resignation if no proper apology is issued
Saskatchewan Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre speaks to reporters after addressing the Saskatchewan School Boards Association annual meeting in Regina, Tuesday, Nov.14, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Graham)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 12:17PM CST
On Saturday morning, the NDP caucus released a statement asking for Education Minister, Bronwyn Eyre, to admit her wrong doing and to give a proper apology for attacking treaty education or else, to resign.
The education minister has recently come under fire for claiming that her son’s history assignment degraded her European ancestors. But another account of the homework that was made public did not relfect Eyre's remarks.
The news release says that though “Eyre has taken several opportunities to say she was apologizing but, there still seems to be something not quite right about what she says is her apology.”
Eyre has made broad apologies but never directly stated to whom she was apologizing and for what, said news release.
The release further reads that on several occasions, Eyre expressed regret for “the disputed account I included in my Throne Speech reply,” but never apologized for misrepresenting the school assignment.
Furthermore, on multiple occasions the Minister promised not to mention her son or his assignment publicly but did not once issue an apology to the teacher who she attacked in the legislature, states the release.
The NDP caucus is asking for Eyre’s resignation for breaking public trust if she continues to avoid admitting that she was wrong.
