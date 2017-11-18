

CTV Saskatoon





On Saturday morning, the NDP caucus released a statement asking for Education Minister, Bronwyn Eyre, to admit her wrong doing and to give a proper apology for attacking treaty education or else, to resign.

The education minister has recently come under fire for claiming that her son’s history assignment degraded her European ancestors. But another account of the homework that was made public did not relfect Eyre's remarks.

The news release says that though “Eyre has taken several opportunities to say she was apologizing but, there still seems to be something not quite right about what she says is her apology.”

Eyre has made broad apologies but never directly stated to whom she was apologizing and for what, said news release.

The release further reads that on several occasions, Eyre expressed regret for “the disputed account I included in my Throne Speech reply,” but never apologized for misrepresenting the school assignment.

Furthermore, on multiple occasions the Minister promised not to mention her son or his assignment publicly but did not once issue an apology to the teacher who she attacked in the legislature, states the release.

The NDP caucus is asking for Eyre’s resignation for breaking public trust if she continues to avoid admitting that she was wrong.