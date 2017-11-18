NDP again calls for the resignation of Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre
Saskatchewan Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre speaks to reporters after addressing the Saskatchewan School Boards Association annual meeting in Regina, Tuesday, Nov.14, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Graham)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 12:17PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, November 18, 2017 11:57PM CST
The NDP caucus released a statement Saturday morning calling on Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre to admit wrongdoing and give a proper apology for attacking treaty education, or resign.
Eyre recently came under fire for claiming her son’s history assignment degraded her European ancestors, but another account of the homework made public did not reflect Eyre's remarks.
The news release says that “Eyre has taken several opportunities to say she was apologizing but, there still seems to be something not quite right about what she says is her apology.”
Eyre has made broad apologies but never directly stated to whom she was apologizing and for what, the news release said.
The release further reads that on several occasions, Eyre expressed regret for “the disputed account I included in my Throne Speech reply,” but never apologized for misrepresenting the school assignment.
The Premier stated Thursday that he was disappointed in Eyre's comments, but is satisfied with her apology.
More Stories
- AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young dies at 64 7
- Flare set off inside Cape Breton Walmart closes store, causes millions in damage 1
- NDP again calls for the resignation of Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre
- 3 injured in semi-SUV crash in Saskatoon
- Show me the money! Candidates to replace Premier Brad Wall reveal finances 1
- Saskatoon ballet dancer one step closer to professional dream 1
- Distracted driving crash numbers on the rise: SGI
- Saskatoon girl faces weeks of recovery after toboggan crash 1