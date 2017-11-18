

CTV Saskatoon





The NDP caucus released a statement Saturday morning calling on Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre to admit wrongdoing and give a proper apology for attacking treaty education, or resign.

Eyre recently came under fire for claiming her son’s history assignment degraded her European ancestors, but another account of the homework made public did not reflect Eyre's remarks.

The news release says that “Eyre has taken several opportunities to say she was apologizing but, there still seems to be something not quite right about what she says is her apology.”

Eyre has made broad apologies but never directly stated to whom she was apologizing and for what, the news release said.

The release further reads that on several occasions, Eyre expressed regret for “the disputed account I included in my Throne Speech reply,” but never apologized for misrepresenting the school assignment.

The Premier stated Thursday that he was disappointed in Eyre's comments, but is satisfied with her apology.