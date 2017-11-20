The trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man in Saskatoon is expected to begin Monday afternoon.

Walid Mohamed, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mohammed Omar.

Police responded to a stabbing at a business in the 700 block of Central Avenue on April 24, 2016. Omar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had said a fight took place in a vehicle and continued into the business. The two men knew each other, according to police.

The murder was Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2016.

The trial is scheduled to last 10 days in Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court.