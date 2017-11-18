Motor vehicle collision resulting to injuries
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017
On Friday evening a collision occurred at Circle Dr E and Miller Ave when a semi and a SUV came into contact, Saskatoon police say.
The SUV was driving on Circle Dr E in the center lane and the semi was driving on same road but in the right lane. The SUV attempted to change lanes but failed which resulted to a collision.
The SUV had three occupants and they were all taken to the hospital by MD Ambulance. However, police say there has been no life threatening injuries to those individuals.
The driver of the semi is safe.
The SUV driver was penalized for causing the collision.
