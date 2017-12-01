The mother of a 21 year-old man who was reporting missing in Saskatoon two years ago is speaking out in hopes that someone knows what happened to her son.

On Dec. 2, 2015, Saskatoon police received a call from a man in distress saying someone had entered the river near the Broadway Bridge.

When police arrived on scene, they could not locate the person who made the call, but found items nearby that belonged to Walker.

Police say they believe Walker was the person who entered the river. However, search and rescue teams were not able to find anything that could confirm Walker went into the river.

"It's been hell," said Mary Pitman, Walker's mother.

Pitman said her son came to Saskatoon looking for a job in the trades and was going to school when he was reported missing.

She said he was doing well, as far as she knows.

That’s when she received a phone call from police saying her son was reported missing, and they believe he went into the South Saskatchewan river.

"I'm not sure what's worse, not knowing or knowing."

Police say they have investigated numerous tips, but still cannot confirm what happened that day.

Cst. Ryan Ehalt, media relations for Saskatoon police, said missing persons investigations are "a top priority for Saskatoon Police Service." "We work closely with the families to bring about a positive resolution, and that being locating the person. When that doesn't happen it can be quite frustrating, not only for the families who are obviously missing their loved one, but also for the investigators." Ehalt said.

Pitman said she is still hopeful that her son will be found, but she is asking the public’s help to find out what happened and where he might be.

“If they even think that they saw something that might be like, trivial, to at least contact police… it could be nothing, but it could be something.”

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts, or what may have happened the day he went missing, is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.