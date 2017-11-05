More snow storage sites to open on Monday
City of Saskatoon crews worked overnight and into the morning Thursday to clear city streets following Wednesday's snowfall.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:35PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:36PM CST
The City of Saskatoon will open all three of its snow storage sites for public and private use by Monday at noon as the only current site open is experiencing a lot of activity.
The public can expect to see The Civic Operations Centre site open 24/7. Northwest - Wanuskewin and Northeast - Central Avenue sites will open Monday at noon and will remain open 24/7.
However, the snow site at southeast Eighth Street is now closed.
The public is asked to obey policies and not tailgate slamming at Civic Operations Centre Valley Road facility and to follow site requirements.
More Stories
- Man opens fire in Texas church, killing 26 people 7
- Hopefuls hit the stage at Telemiracle 42 auditions 1
- More snow storage sites to open on Monday
- Riders sign extensions for Hus and Thigpen
- City advises drivers to be cautious while driving
- Crews searching for person in river
- Road to fitness: Is running actually good for you?
- Sask Party pays tribute to Wall