The City of Saskatoon will open all three of its snow storage sites for public and private use by Monday at noon as the only current site open is experiencing a lot of activity.

The public can expect to see The Civic Operations Centre site open 24/7. Northwest - Wanuskewin and Northeast - Central Avenue sites will open Monday at noon and will remain open 24/7.

However, the snow site at southeast Eighth Street is now closed.

The public is asked to obey policies and not tailgate slamming at Civic Operations Centre Valley Road facility and to follow site requirements.